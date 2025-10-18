Saba Pataudi defends Kareena Kapoor, tackles troll claiming sister-in-law doesn’t acknowledge her Saba Ali Khan Pataudi recently addressed a social media comment suggesting that her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan doesn’t acknowledge her posts. The remark appeared under Saba’s heartfelt anniversary message for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, celebrating their 13 years of marriage.

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi recently replied to a social media user who commented that her sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan, doesn’t acknowledge her properly. The conversation happened on Saba's latest Instagram post, where she wished Saif and Kareena on their 13th wedding anniversary. However, Saba's comment is now deleted.

For the unversed, Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012. Every year, Saba digs up their cutest photos from their family album and wishes them on social media.

How did Saba Pataudi defend Kareena Kapoor Khan?

It all began when Saba shared a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's wedding anniversary. The post featured old and new photos of the couple, along with a warm, emotional note. However, one user’s remark didn’t sit right with her.

The comment read, “Bhabhi jan lift nhi deti zyada apko na kbhi like krti h post, wo sb soha ko deti h, aur aap unki tarifo mai kaside padti rehti h (Your sister-in-law doesn’t acknowledge or like your posts; she only does it for Soha, yet you keep praising her)."

Instead of letting the comment be or reacting harshly to it, Saba responded with her usual utmost calm and grace. As per The Times of India, she replied to the user saying, “Doosro ko khush karna mujhe khushi hoti hai (I feel happy making others happy). What you do matters. What others do is their choice.” Her dignified response was loved by her followers.

What did Saba Pataudi write for Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan on their anniversary post?

In her anniversary post, Saba Pataudi poured her heart out for Saif and Kareena, writing, “Anniversary special. To Bhai and Bhabijaan, from the pics I captured then, while you both were dating... to the ones taken now, time seems to have stood still. You both still have that special chemistry and vibe. While one drives you crazy, i.e., Bhai, the other is patient and... verrrry patient at times!!! I.e., Bebo (lol). Together... you're awesome. Mahsha'Allah.”

She continued with a sweet message for "bhabijaan" Kareena. She penned, “To teaching me selfies, to posing together... Bebo, I admire your no-nonsense, straightforward attitude. You've kept it real. Welcome to the family... again. Bhai, you'll always be my darling brother. Here's wishing you both a very happy anniversary. Keep looking at each other, with that love shining through in that wedding photo that sealed the moment... perfectly. Love and Duas. Always.”

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot in October 2012, in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. The couple is now proud parents to two sons - Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh.