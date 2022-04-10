RRR box office: Ram Charan, Jr NTR's film smashes records! Finally enters Rs 1000 crore club

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Jr NTR and Ram Charan's RRR box office collection Day 17

Highlights RRR features Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn

SS Rajamouli directorial follows Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion in list of earning Rs 1000

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has surpassed all records and has entered the Rs 1000 crore club worldwide just after two weeks of its release. The film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles was released on March 25. The only films to make this mark until now were Aamir Khan's Dangal and Prabhs' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Announcing RRR‘s latest big news, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "'RRR' GROSSES 1000 CR WORLDWIDE... #SSRajamouli does it again... Brings back the glory of #Indian cinema... #RRR Gross BOC: ₹ 1000 cr [Worldwide]... #JrNTR and #RamCharan debut in ₹ 1000 cr Club... #Xclusiv OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT POSTER..."

The epic period action drama film on Friday amassed Rs 5 crore making the highest third-week collection post the pandemic. It recently took over Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar to become the third highest-earning Indian film ever.

According to the box office India report, "RRR (Hindi) is still in the race to beat the numbers of The Kashmir Files as its again holds very well on the third Friday. The collections show no drop from the previous day as the film again collects 5 crore nett to take its overall total to 211 crore nett. This keeps it in the race to be the top grosser of 2022 but there is the juggernaut KGF2 coming and if that is liked it could reach The Kashmir Files before RRR (hindi)."

Taran Adarsh mentioned that the film may cross Rs 230 crore in hindi. He wrote, "#RRR grows yet again on [third] Sat... Should cross ₹ 230 cr today [third Sun]... The journey thereafter depends on how strongly it holds on weekdays, till the new films arrive... [Week 3] Fri 5 cr, Sat 7.50 cr. Total: ₹ 221.09 cr. #India biz."