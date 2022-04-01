RRR Box Office Day 7: SS Rajamouli's film earns Rs 131.5 crore, beats all Bollywood contenders during COVID

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SSRAJAMOULI RRR movie released on March 25

SS Rajamouli's RRR has been winning favours among the viewers ever since it hit the screens on March 25. Being an action film, it is attracting the theatre-going audience strongly courtesy of the cinematic extravaganza it delivers through the lead pair Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The movie has ended the first week with Rs 131 crore earnings for the Hindi version and the good thing is that the collections have been steady through the weekdays. Going into the second weekend, things are looking good for RRR. Only thing of worry is that John Abraham's Attack is releasing on April 1 and it may pose a challenge to it since it is from the same genre.

RRR's week one earnings are ahead of any Hindi film that was released during the pandemic. It essentially surpassed the collections of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and the runaway success The Kashmir Files. While Sooryavanshi did Rs 120 crore plus business at the end of the first week, The Kashmir Files notched a little below Rs 100 crore. Compare these figures with RRR's and one will see that it has surpassed its contenders by a huge margin.

This also means that regional films, especially Southern releases, are making major inroads into the Hindi belts. After Pushpa: The Rise last year, RRR is the second Telugu film to mint over Rs 100 crore or more in the Northern markets. This is also a reflection of the public choice which seems to prefer content over language.

On Thursday, RRR did Rs 11.50 crore business, as per a Box office India report. On Wednesday, the figures were Rs 13 crore. The drop in collections was 10-11 percent. RRR has seen a drop of such margin through the week but it has maintained a steady income. Going into the second weekend, the business may very well be in double digits, it is predicted.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, RRR has revived business in the mass circuits of North India. As per BOI, RRR is doing great numbers in NCR, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and East Punjab. It has however underperformed in Mumbai.

RRR's comparisons when drawn with Shankar's 2.0 show that the former has comfortably surpassed week one collections of the latter. 2.0 was a film with a similar budget and expectations. Where RRR's business picked up after the first weekend, 2.0's saw a decline. This is where RRR has truly triumphed. Another contender was Prabhas' Saaho, which did Rs 115 crore in the first week for the Hindi version. In figures, RRR stands tall over its contenders. It will be interesting to see if RRR can chase down the business of The Kashmir Files, which has earned Rs 238 crore plus after it was released on March 11.