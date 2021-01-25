Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AALIAABHATT RRR: Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer to hit the theaters in October

SS Rajamouli's RRR is among one of the most anticipated films of 2021. The film features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt surprised her fans and followers on Monday as she shared the poster of the film RRR and revealed the release date. She took to her Instagram and wrote, "Get ready for RRR, in cinemas on 13.10.2021."

Earlier, Alia in her Instagram stories revealed that the makers of the film will be making a huge announcement at 2 pm. Ever since fans had been eagerly waiting for this announcement and trending #RRRMovie on Twitter.

A few days ago, the makers of RRR had begun shooting for the climax of the film. Rajamouli had shared a picture from the sets and wrote, “The MASSIVE CLIMAX shoot has begun! Mighty Bheem and Fiery Ramaraju are set to accomplish what they desired to achieve, together. A BIG SCREEN ExtRRRavaganza is coming your way. #RRRMovie #RRR."

RRR narrates a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr. The film will be released in five languages and is reportedly being produced in a huge budget of Rs 450 crore.