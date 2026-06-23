Rooh announced: Emraan Hashmi returns to horror genre after 5 years; actor's next promises chills

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, known for his stellar performances in horror films, is returning to the genre after five years. His new film, Rooh, has been announced and the makers have released its first look, along with details about its release date.

It is significant to note that Hashmi, who has featured in several horror films, will be making a comeback in the genre.

What's in the announcement video?

The makers announced the film Rooh through an announcement video. The 52-second clip shows a mysterious girl in a forest, followed by a shot of a foggy mirror. A mysterious hand wipes the mirror clean, revealing Emraan Hashmi's face. Suddenly, his eyes turn black, and the film's title, Rooh, appears on screen.

When will the film be released?

The makers revealed in the video that the film is scheduled for release in 2027. It will be released in languages ​​including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Mayank Sharma will direct the film, with a screenplay written by Mayank Sharma and Vishal Kapoor. Vikram Khakhar and Sunny Khanna are the producers.

See the video here:

Emraan Hashmi horror films

Over the years, Emraan Hashmi has established himself as an excellent performer in the genre of horror and supernatural, starring in many movies which have earned popularity amongst viewers. Some of the horror movies starred by Emraan Hashmi are as follows:

Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009) - Supernatural thriller movie starring Emraan Hashmi as an artist who suffers from nightmares. Raaz 3 (2012) - Third movie in the Raaz series starring Emraan Hashmi along with Bipasha Basu and Esha Gupta. Ek Thi Daayan (2013) - Most renowned horror performance by Emraan Hashmi, who stars as a magician believing that a witch from his childhood has come back to haunt him. Raaz Reboot (2016) - The film featured Kriti Kharbanda, Gaurav Arora and Suzanna Mukherjee. Dybbuk (2021) - A supernatural horror film based on the movie Ezra in the Malayalam language.

More about Emraan Hashmi's career

The actor had his acting debut in 2003 and gained fame through movies like Murder, Gangster and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. Emraan Hashmi is famous for making romantic thriller movies and has performed some very intense roles along with music albums that go on to become chartbusters. He has been able to manage commercial movies and content-based movies. He was last seen in the movie Haq and Netflix series Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web.

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