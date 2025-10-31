Roi Roi Binale: Zubeen Garg lights up the screen one last time, leaving Assam teary | Exclusive Assam’s beloved singer-actor Zubeen Garg makes his final on-screen appearance in Roi Roi Binale, a film that promises to be an emotional farewell for fans. IndiaTV spoke to his fans from Assam, who paid their heartfelt condolences.

New Delhi:

Zubeen Garg wasn't just a singer or actor for the people of Assam. He was an emotion. In fact, his fans from Assam and all across the world consider September 19, 2025 (the day of his passing), as a black day in their lives. About a month-and-a-half after his death, on October 31, Zubeen's last film, Roi Roi Binale, hit the screens.

The moment is heartbreaking, especially for the people of Assam as they could never imagine that Roi Roi Binale would be Zubeen Garg's posthumous release. IndiaTV spoke to some of Zubeen's ardent fans from Assam, who expressed their love and sentiments on witnessing their icon walking, talking and breathing - one last time.

How are people from Assam reacting to Zubeen Garg's last film?

Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee is a die-hard Zubeen Garg fan. Notice the usage of 'is' here. She told us, "As someone from Assam, my heart feels impossibly heavy yet full of pride on the eve of watching Roi Roi Binale. It’s not just a movie for me - it’s a final conversation with Zubeen Da, a man whose songs shaped my memories and whose spirit shaped my state. Tomorrow, when the lights dim and his voice fills the hall, I know my eyes will well up - not just from grief, but from gratitude. It feels like going to meet him one last time, to say thank you for everything he gave us, and to promise that Zubeenism will never fade."

Poulami Kundu hails from Guwahati. Her heart ached while she wrote about his last film, she said. "Zubeen is an emotion for us; we grew up listening to his songs. His last film feels like a final goodbye to all of us. Roi Roi Binale carries a wave of emotions and nostalgia," she told us.

"Little did we know that we would be watching his biggest project without him. But, high time to accept the reality and proceed to make this dream of his a big success. We all are sure that we’re going to weep throughout," said Navasmita Das, also from Assam.

Roi Roi Binale: Cast and crew details

Assamese film Roi Roi Binale marks the last film of Zubeen Garg. Directed by Rajesh Bhuyan, the film features Zubeen Garg in the lead role, followed by an ensemble cast starring Joy Kashyap, Achurjya Borpatra, Mousumi Alifa, Yasashree Bhuyan, Kaushik Bharadwaj and others.

The film's cinematography is done by Sumon Dowerah and Gyan Gautam. The musical drama film is edited by Protim Khaound. The music is composed by Poran Borkatoky and Zubeen Garg.

Also read: ‘Wait a little...’: Garima Saikia Garg shares late Zubeen Garg’s last handwritten message to fans