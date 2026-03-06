Rohit Shetty house firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests 13th accused Praveen Lonkar

New Delhi:

In a major breakthrough in the firing case involving Rohit Shetty, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested the 13th accused, who has been identified as Praveen Lonkar. Praveen has been remanded to Crime Branch custody till March 16 by a court after being produced before it.

Praveen is reportedly the brother of absconding accused Shubham Lonkar, and his arrest is expected to throw some light on the case and lead the investigating agency to other accused involved in the firing case involving filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Deets about Rohit Shetty's house firing case

Lawrence Bishnoi's close aide, Gangster Shubham Lonkar's men, fired four shots outside the Juhu home of Bollywood film director Rohit Shetty in the early hours of February 1, 2026, in Mumbai, police said. Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries in the incident. The firing took place in the early hours of the day, after which security outside the building was beefed up.

Later, the Juhu police recorded the statement of Rohit Shetty. After the firing, security was increased around the residential tower of Shetty in the Juhu area. The police and forensic team reached the spot and started an investigation. Around 2:00 PM, the Mumbai Police detained 5 individuals from Pune.

Later, a threatening message from the alleged wanted gangster Shubham Lonkar appeared online, in which he and his gang take responsibility for the firing incident at the Mumbai residence of filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The message not only warns Shetty not to interfere in their activities but also poses a threat to the entire Bollywood industry.

It is worth noting that Lonkar is already wanted in the Baba Siddiqui murder case and has been nowhere to be found since the last time the agencies were able to locate him in Nepal

About Rohit Shetty's work front

Rohit Shetty is a renowned filmmaker who has delivered several hits in Bollywood throughout his career. His famous projects include Sooryavanshi, Chennai Express, Golmaal Again and Singham. Talking about his most recent directorial venture, Singham Again, stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. Despite receiving average reviews, the film was a box office hit, earning Rs 372.4 crore worldwide.

