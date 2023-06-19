Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's film teaser to be out tomorrow

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is one of the most highly-anticipated Bollywood films this year. The film will mark the return of Karan Johar in the director's chair after a hiatus. The makers of the film have been teasing fans for quite a while now and it seems the wait is finally over.

The teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to drop tomorrow. Karan Johar announced the exciting news on social media and captioned it, "It's just the beginning of this ERA OF LOVE."



Karan Johar unveiled the first looks from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on the occasion of his 25 years as a director, making this film more special. The filmmaker also shared a hearfelt post for the film that read, "It’s been 7 years since I directed a film. I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop mid-way for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of #rockyaurranikipremkahani came to me from a real-life family anecdote ( something my father once told me about ) and then my soldiers helped me create everything I wanted to with my 7th feature … I was blessed with the best team … a team so full of love that bidding them goodbye was not easy….. thank you to each and every one of the core team that helped me through thick , thin , Covid and bad weather…. ( you know who you are and I love you forever) to my amazing cast from veterans to friends … from first time actors to established maestros …. I am blessed with this illustrious cast who portrayed each and every part to its visualisation and more …. We finally wrapped last night!!! We can’t wait to share our labour of love, family, fun, and sheer joy with all of you on the 28th of July 2023…… see you at the movies!! #rockyaurranikipremkahani."



Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises a family-drama between Randhawas and Chatterjees. It will also see Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra in titular roles.

