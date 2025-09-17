Robert Redford death: Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor, celebs pay tribute to late Hollywood actor Robert Redford, who made his mark in the film industry in the 1960s, worked in several acclaimed films like 'The Candidate,' 'All the President's Men,' and 'The Way We Were.' He won the Oscar for Best Director for his film 'Ordinary People.'

Veteran Hollywood actor-director and Oscar winner Robert Redford passed away at the age of 89. He breathed his last at his home in Utah on Tuesday. His spokesperson confirmed that the founder of 'Sundance' and the father of independent cinema passed away in his sleep.

'Robert Redford passed away peacefully at his home in the mountains of Utah, a place he loved and surrounded by his loved ones,' publicist Cindy Berger said in a statement. The statement did not mention the cause of Redford's death. Robert was famous for films like 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,' 'The Sting,' 'All the President's Men,' and 'Ordinary People.' He won the Oscar for Best Director for his 1980 film 'Ordinary People.'

Hollywood stars pay their respects

The Hollywood industry seemed in shock over Robert Redford's passing. Hollywood stars, from Leonardo DiCaprio and Ron Howard to Meryl Streep, shared old photos of him on social media and remembered his contributions to the industry. Bollywood stars are also expressing their condolences.

Bollywood mourns Robert Redford's passing

Kareena Kapoor wrote on Instagram Stories, 'Stories must be told. Robert Redford.' She shared another photo, writing, 'In power, legend.' Soni Razdan also shared a photo of Robert and added a broken heart emoji. Priyanka Chopra also expressed her condolences. Nargis Fakhri, Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor also expressed grief on social media.

Robert Redford's films

Regarding Robert's films, he was last seen in Avengers: Endgame, in which he played the role of Secretary Alexander Pierce. He was seen sharing the screen with stars like Michael Douglas and Tilda Swinton. His 'A Walk in the Woods', 'The Old Man and the Gun' were highly appreciated. He served as an executive producer on several TV projects, the most recent of which was the AMC thriller 'Dark Winds'.

Robert's film journey

Robert started in 1959 and spent time on TV. Appeared in shows like 'Perry Mason', 'Playhouse 90', 'Alfred Hitchcock Presents' and 'The Twilight Zone'. He made his feature film debut in 1962 with the drama 'War Hunt'. After working with Natalie Wood in 'Inside Daisy Clover' and 'This Property Is Condemned', he appeared in 'The Hot Rock' and 'The Candidate' in 1972 and became a superstar after that.

Robert Redford's wife and children

According to People, Robert and his ex-wife, Lola Van Wagenen, had four children, Scott, Sean, James and Amy. Scott died two months after birth. Robert also lost his mother during a difficult pregnancy at a young age. In the year 2009, Robert married Sibylle Szaggars Redford.

