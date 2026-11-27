Roadies fame Baseer Ali and Bani J have opened up about their relationship on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's podcast, Double Date. During their appearance, the couple spoke about their love story, first date and some interesting moments from their relationship. They also participated in fun games that tested how well they know each other.

During the conversation, the couple was asked about their first date. When asked to write down where it took place, Baseer mentioned Siliguri, while Bani seemed unsure whether they had actually been on a date. She pointed out that they had gone to watch a movie but questioned whether that outing could be called a date. Their exchange led to some playful banter between the two.

Roadies fame Baseer Ali and Bani J reveal how they started dating

Baseer recalled his first meeting with Bani J and shared that, "There was a first morning when I went and introduced myself as her fan and said, 'Hey, I am Baseer, I am a big fan.' She looked at me and then walked away. I was like, itna bura ignore meri life mein kisi ne nahi kiya hai."

Bani, however, shared that there was more to the story. She explained that returning to a place linked to her childhood brought back several emotional memories. She said, “I explained to him that I was going through something. There was a lot happening with me emotionally and it was overwhelming. I cried non-stop, went to my van and came back twice. When I was there in 2006, my mother and grandparents were alive. Now, when I came back in 2026, all of them had passed away. It was very weird to return to a place where everything was the same, but they were not with me anymore. It was unexpected and hard for me. And in between, he came and said, ‘You did not say hi to me!’ I was like, How do I explain to him what I was going through?"

Although their first meeting was awkward, Baseer kept making efforts to get closer to her. Fan-made edits and Instagram reels featuring the two also helped them connect. Baseer even credited Instagram for bringing them together, saying that "The cupid was Instagram". As their photos and videos gained attention online, fans also started noticing their growing bond. Over time, their conversations, shared laughter and sense of humour brought them closer.

The duo recently appeared as 'NewG' gang leaders on the 21st season of MTV Roadies, titled Roadies: Rebirth, alongside host Rannvijay Singha, and old gang leaders like Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula. The show premiered on October 16 and can be streamed on JioHotstar and Netflix every Friday and Saturday at 7 pm.

More about Baseer Ali and Bani J

For the unversed, Baseer Ali rose to fame on MTV Roadies Rising and later appeared on Splitsvilla 10 and Bigg Boss 19. Meanwhile, Bani J, also known as Gurbani Judge, is a television personality and fitness enthusiast. She first gained recognition through MTV Roadies and later appeared on shows like Bigg Boss 10.

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