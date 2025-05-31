RJ Mahvash shares cryptic note on Instagram amid dating rumours with Yuzi Chahal, says 'what people say is..' On Friday, RJ Mahvash took to her Instagram handle and shared a cryptic note about cancelling the extra noise of people. Have a look at the post here.

New Delhi:

RJ Mahvash has been in the news for the past few months due to her alleged relationship with Team India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. On Thursday, she attended the first IPL qualifier between Chahal's team, the Punjab Kings (PBKS), and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which grabbed public attention.

After the match, Mahvash shared an Instagram story along with a cryptic note, which quickly sparked speculation and brought her back into the spotlight. In her Instagram story she posted a picture of herself and wrote, "What's important is that 'YOU KNOW' you have never done wrong to anyone. You have been pure with your intentions always and that you remember you have to return to God. Live by your ethics. Rest what people say is all noise. Cancel it."

Take a look at RJ Mahvesh's Instagram story below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of RJ Mahvesh's Instagram story

In addition, she shared several photos from the stands at the Chandigarh stadium, where she was seen wearing Punjab Kings colours and holding the team's flag. She captioned the post as, "Prediction: Final match RCB vs PBKS hoga!"

Check the post below:

However, Mahvash disabled the comments section on her Instagram post, seemingly to avoid remarks related to Chahal. For the unversed, the rumours about their relationship first came into the light when Chahal was reportedly set to divorce his ex-wife, actress-choreographer Dhanashree Verma. Their divorce was finalised in March this year.

While both Chahal and Mahvash have publicly stated they are "just good friends," they faced intense criticism online, with some netizens accusing them of contributing to the breakdown of Chahal’s marriage. Nevertheless, Mahvash has remained a constant presence at all of Punjab Kings’ matches this season.

