Viral video: Rishi Kapoor blesses health worker after he sings 'Deewana' song for him

Rishi Kapoor blesses a medical staff after he sings a song for the actor

Hours after Rishi Kapoor's death on Thursday morning, a video surfaced on social media platform Twitter, where a health worker is seen singing a song for Rishi Kapoor, who -- visibly weakened and on a hospital bed, blesses him later. The health worker sings 'Tere dard se dil aabad raha' from Rishi Kapoor's movie 'Deewana'. India TV cannot confirm the authenticity of the video but the video is available not just on Twitter but also on Facebook. It has since gone viral with more than 50,000 views so far.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 67. He was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital on Wednesday night after he complained of breathing problems. Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and returned to India last year after his treatment in the US.

Watch the viral video:

As the boy completes the song, Kapoor put his hand on the boy's head and said, "My blessings are with you. Achieve success - but work hard. You will only get fame if you work hard. Hardwork and a little luck will make you go places - remember this."

India TV cannot confirm the date on which the video was recorded.

Earlier, a family statement post the death of Rishi Kapoor was released.

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents," the statement read.



"Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

"In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.”

