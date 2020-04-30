Remembering Rishi Kapoor: When the veteran actor impressed us with his honest answers on Aap Ki Adalat | Watch

Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai on April 30, Thursday.

Rishi Kapoor, veteran actor, breathed his last at the age of 67 on April 30, Thursday, in Mumbai. The actor was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital after complaining of breathing difficulties. On Thursday morning, Kapoor family confirmed the demise of beloved Rishi Kapoor with a statement reading: "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia". As this powerhouse of talent leaves us for the heavenly abode, we dug into our archive to find out the episode when he appeared on India TV's show Aap Ki Adalat.

Rishi Kapoor was at his candid best in the episode. He didn't mince his words and was brutally honest throughout the episode. He didn't even spare Bollywood celebs while talking about the trend in the film industry. From speaking about his first film Bobby to the only time when Ranbir Kapoor sought his advice, the veteran actor poured his heart out.

When during one of the segments, India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma questioned Rishi Kapoor on his 'arrogance', the actor said it is his nature. ''Take it or leave it,'' he added. Rishi Kapoor also stated the reason behind his problem with selfies. In the episode, the outspoken actor commented on celebs wearing sunglasses at night and having several bodyguards. “Having body guards has become more of a style statement," he had said. He even spoke on the young actors who focus more on their physique rather than honing their acting skills.



Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife and actor Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Watch the episode live at 2:30 PM today.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage