Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima gets permission to drive 1400 km from Delhi amid lockdown

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is in Delhi, has been granted movement pass. She will be now by the side of her family after her father's demise. Delhi Police confirmed that Riddhima has been issued a pass. Riddhima will be taking 1,400 km-journey from Delhi to Mumbai, which roughly takes 24 hours. Riddhima Kapoor is married to an industrialist and was in Delhi with her in-laws when she got the news of her father's death,

Riddhima reportedly sought permission from Union Home Ministry to fly on Wednesday night amid lockdown. She was told that the permission to travel via a chartered flight can be granted only by Home Minister Amit Shah. Hence, with the only option left, she asked for permission to travel via road in a group of five. Riddhima will be accompanied by her husband, daughter and other two family members.

Rishi Kapoor's last rites were performed at Chandanwadi crematorium in Kalbadevi on Thursday afternoon at 4 PM. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rajeev Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan among others paid their last respect to the beloved actor.

Bidding a teary adieu to her father, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned a heartfelt note alongside a selfie. "Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever," she captioned the image.

