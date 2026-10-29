Rise and Fall 2: Virender Sehwag walks out, loses his cool at Manish Kashyap over threats to Gautam Gulati

The reality show Rise and Fall 2 has taken an interesting turn, with tensions rising between influencer Manish Kashyap and actor Gautam Gulati. The two have been arguing frequently, exchanging abuses and trading threats on the show. During the Powerplay segment this weekend, the two clashed again in front of host Virender Sehwag. Manish's behaviour left Sehwag furious, and the former cricketer scolded the influencer for his conduct.

Virender Sehwag walks out, loses his cool at Manish Kashyap

During the October 28 episode, Virender Sehwag was visibly angry after witnessing the argument between Manish Kashyap and Gautam Gulati. Manish's repeated threats particularly upset the host, who decided to share his own experience of growing up in Najafgarh, Delhi.

Sehwag spoke about his hometown, Najafgarh, and said he had never threatened anyone by referring to where he came from. After watching Gautam and Manish argue, Sehwag walked off the stage. He later returned and warned both contestants against disrespectful behaviour. He said, "Aap logon ko pata hai mujhe aise sunne ki aadat nahi hai."

The host further criticised the show's atmosphere, saying, "Mujhe laga tha ye C se celebrity wala show hai, lekin mujhe lagta hai ye C se criminal wala show hai."

Turning to Gautam, Sehwag questioned his conduct and said, "Gautam, ye kaun sa tareeka hai? Agar koi aaya hai yahan host karne aur tum aise pair rakh ke khade ho. He further warned him, "Challenge kar rahe ho, wo bhi mujhe, acceptable nahi hai."

Tehseen Poonawalla enters Rise and Fall 2

Meanwhile, Rise and Fall 2 has also welcomed a new wildcard contestant this week. Tehseen Poonawalla entered the show on October 29, with Sehwag introducing him during the episode.

Tehseen's entry has also caught attention because his brother, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, is already a contestant on the show. Shehzad did not appear particularly pleased with his brother's arrival.

For the unversed, Tehseen is known for his outspoken political commentary. He previously participated in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 as a wildcard contestant.

When and where to watch Rise and Fall 2?

Rise and Fall Season 2 is produced by Banijay Asia and is now streaming for free on Prime Video and MX Player, with new episodes released daily at 12 pm.

Also Read:

Rise and Fall 2: Tehseen Poonawalla enters as wild card, brother Shehzad appears unhappy with his entry