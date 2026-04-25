Rihanna surprises paparazzo in Mumbai with a warm photo invite; video goes viral

New Delhi:

Global icon Rihanna recently arrived in India to attend a high-profile event in Mumbai. However, a video from the event quickly went viral online, showing her interacting with paparazzi and inviting one of them to take a picture during her public appearance.

This heartfelt moment has created a buzz among social media users, with fans praising her friendly behaviour towards the common people. Read on for more details.

Rihanna surprises paparazzo in Mumbai with a warm photo invite

In the now-viral video, Rihanna is seen casually inviting a paparazzo for a picture and then putting an arm around him as they pose together. For the event, Rihanna graced the red carpet in a sleek all-black ensemble. Take a look at the video below:

Another video of Rihanna saying "thank you" in Hindi has also surfaced online. In the clip, she is seen interacting with the media and asking, "How do you say thank you in Hindi?" After receiving the answer from someone off-camera, she responded, "Shukriya!", drawing cheers from fans.

Internet reacts to Rihanna's heartwarming moment

Social media users quickly reacted to the video and praised Rihanna's behavior toward the paparazzo. One X user wrote, "When she was in India last time, she took pictures with the airport staff, like all of them. She’s been doing this since 2 decades and still makes time to be kind. It’s not easy ! We should talk about this more."

Another added, "Rihanna is so kind, none of the indian celebrities would ever do this with a commoner."

Rihanna clicked at Mumbai airport

Earlier on Thursday evening, the singer was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai. This visit marked her second trip to India, following her performance at the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

Also Read: Watch: Rihanna arrives in Mumbai, greets paps with waves and flying kisses