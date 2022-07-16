Saturday, July 16, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • Teesta Setalvad was part of conspiracy to dismiss BJP govt in Gujarat at behest of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel, says probe team
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Disgusting! Ricky Martin rejects claims of 'sexual & romantic relationship' with nephew

Disgusting! Ricky Martin rejects claims of 'sexual & romantic relationship' with nephew

Ricky Martin has denied all allegations in a domestic abuse restraining made against him in Puerto Rico.

India TV News Desk {"reported_by":"IANS","written_by":"","edited_by":"India TV Entertainment Desk","extra":""}: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 16, 2022 10:48 IST
Ricky Martin
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RICKY MARTIN Ricky Martin

Pop star Ricky Martin has strongly refuted allegations that he abused his nephew calling them 'not only untrue' but 'disgusting.' He revealed, that he never had 'any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew Puerto Rico.' Martin was served a restraining order in Puerto Rico in early July. The order cited domestic abuse.

Reacting to the claims, Singer's lawyer told Variety: "Ricky Martin has, of course, never been -- and would never be -- involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts."

Related Stories
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef welcome fourth child

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef welcome fourth child

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin team up for first tour together

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin team up for first tour together

I could high five God, but wasn't living to the fullest: Ricky Martin on his struggle to come out

I could high five God, but wasn't living to the fullest: Ricky Martin on his struggle to come out

On Friday, entertainment website TMZ reported that the singer's brother, Eric Martin, identified the alleged victim as Martin's 21-year-old nephew.  TMZ quoted the Spanish news site Marca. Attorney Martin Singer however asserted that Martin's nephew is "struggling with deep mental health challenges".

When the restraining order was presented on July 2, the petitioner had not been identified. Puerto Rican media outlet El Vocero reported that the action was allegedly from someone Martin had dated for seven months. At the time, the petitioner said Martin had denied the break-up and had been seen near their home several times, notes 'Variety'. ALSO READ: Did Drake get arrested in Sweden? Here's the truth

 

Martin, according to TMZ, is due in court on July 21, when a judge will determine whether the restraining order should remain in place or be terminated.

Top News

Latest News