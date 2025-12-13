Ricky Kej, Grammy winner, alleges robbery at Bengaluru home by Zomato delivery guy According to Ricky Kej’s account, the delivery worker, who was reportedly assigned to bring food to the musician’s home, did much more than just hand over an order.

New Delhi:

Grammy-winning artist Ricky Kej has shared a disturbing incident that occurred at his home in Bengaluru, where a delivery man from the food ordering service Zomato broke into his residence to steal his valuables. Ricky Kej is known worldwide for his Grammy-winning songs, as well as his campaign for a clean environment, but his horrifying experience at his home has brought his safety into question.

According to Kej’s account, the delivery worker, who was reportedly assigned to bring food to the musician’s home, did much more than just hand over an order. At some point, the individual managed to enter Kej’s home and allegedly took items before leaving. all without being noticed until after the fact. Although Kej did not detail the value of what was missing, he described the incident as a 'robbery,' making it clear this was far more serious than a simple service mishap.

Fan indignation and shock from colleagues

The incident quickly spread on social media, with shocked reactions from followers. Others praised Kej for speaking out, who in turn used the event as a chance to bring attention to safety issues that households with delivery services face. Critics of the gig economy setup cited the incident as a weakness in the verification process of people who are meant to deliver goods.

Kej, although shocked, emphasised that his motives for sharing his experience were in no way meant to embarrass the individuals who work there but to raise awareness on improved protection. In his post, he urged both customers and companies to rethink how delivery services are managed, particularly when food riders or drivers are granted access to residential complexes and gated homes.

Zomato responds; police investigate

A spokesperson for Zomato acknowledged the complaint, saying the company is cooperating fully with local authorities to investigate the matter. Zomato added that it takes customer safety seriously and follows strict background checks for delivery partners. The company said it had initiated a review of the incident and would take action if wrongdoing was confirmed.

Separately, Bengaluru police confirmed they received a report and are looking into the case, including reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing relevant witnesses.

