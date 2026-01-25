Republic Day 2026 songs: 9 patriotic film tracks perfect for January 26 reels From emotional classics to modern anthems, these patriotic film tracks are perfect for Republic Day 2026 reels and January 26 celebrations across social media.

New Delhi:

Republic Day is not just about parades and speeches. It's a day that reminds us of who we are, our identity, and what unites us as a nation. If your January 26th playlist still feels incomplete, be sure to include these patriotic film songs.

These songs beautifully portray the spirit, pride, and sacrifice of India.

Best patriotic film songs for January 26 reels

1. Hindustan Meri Jaan

Singers: Shankar Mahadevan, Sonali Rathod

Film: Border 2

This song truly embodies the spirit of 'Nation First'. Shankar Mahadevan's inspiring voice and Sonali's emotional singing combine to fill it with courage, sacrifice, and patriotism.

2. Main Hoon Woh Dharti Maa

Singer: Shreya Ghoshal

Film: 120 Bahadur

This song isn't fast-paced, but it's deeply touching. Shreya Ghoshal's sweet and emotional voice portrays the country as a mother. It reminds us of love, duty, and the importance of our homeland.

3. Sandese Aate Hain

Singers: Roop Kumar Rathod, Sonu Nigam

Film: Border

This song remains a favourite among audiences even today. This song instantly uplifts the spirits. It is based on the Indian soldiers who protect our country. This song features Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Jackie Shroff.

4. Rang De Basanti

Singers: Daler Mehndi, Chitra

Film: Rang De Basanti

Aamir Khan's Rang De Basanti song from the film of the same name also evokes patriotic feelings. This film was very well-received by the audience and was a box office hit.

5. Teri Mitti

Singer: B Praak

Film: Kesari

Akshay Kumar's Teri Mitti song is also included in this list. This song was sung by B Praak, Arko and Manoj Muntashir. was also very popular with the audience.

6. Bharat Ka Rehne Wala Hoon

Singer: Mahendra Kapoor

Film: Purab Aur Paschim

Bharat Ka Rehne Wala Hoon is also on the list of patriotic songs. This song was sung by Mahendra Kapoor and was filmed on Manoj Kumar.

7. I Love My India

Singers: Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shankar Mahadevan

Film: Pardes

Mahima Chaudhary's I Love My India song also garnered a lot of attention. This song is heard everywhere during Republic Day celebrations. It features Amrish Puri and a young artist.

8. Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai

Singer: Hariharan

Film: Roja

This track is sung by Hariharan and music given by AR Rahman; the song represents a feeling of patriotic unity for India.

9. Desh Rangila

Singer: Mahalaxmi Iyer

Film: Fanaa

And, last but not least, it is Desh Rangila, the song, which makes any patriotic celebration incomplete. Films on Kajol, Desh Rangila is a vibrant and energetic song, which perfectly embodies the spirit and variety of India. It is popular as a Republic Day dance performance among children in schools.

Republic Day celebrations feel incomplete without these songs. These songs are so powerful that they instantly awaken patriotic feelings in your heart.

