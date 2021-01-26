Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Republic Day 2021: Akshay Kumar launches game FAU-G, know how to download, watch first episode

On the auspicious occasion of 72nd Republic Day, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has launched the FAU-G i.e Fearless and United Guards game. FAU-G mobile game is a tribute to Indian soldiers and the armed forces. While revealing the official release date and the download link of the game, he wrote, "FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India’s most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today." The game will be available for people from Tuesday.

Akshay shared a video clip from the mobile action game showcasing the Galwan Valley face-off, which is considered the deadliest clash between China and India in the past four decades. FAU-G includes linear missions and episodes related to the Kargil incident, the India-Pakistan war of 1971, and the surgical strikes of 2016, among others.

FAU-G is a mobile game developed by a Bengaluru based Tech company nCore Games. It is a completely free-to-play game, while certain in-game purchases will allow users to customize the looks of their player like their skin color, costume, and other components. There will also be an option that lets players purchase official FAU-G merchandise from within the app. These will include T-shirts, hoodies and more.

The game was announced in September last year after there was a ban on the popular multiplayer game PUBG Mobile in India. The game crossed 5 million registrations since the process began.

How to download and play

The users, who have pre-registered initially can download the game from the link shared by Akshay Kumar. However, new users who want to play the game will have to pre-register on Google Play Store, and only after that game will be available to them.