Remember the silent Sardar from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Here's what the actor looks like now Read further to know about the actor who portrayed the role of the silent Sardar in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

Over the years, Bollywood has given several child artists, whose names and performances have left a lasting impression on audiences. Whether it’s 'young Anjali', played by Sana Saeed in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', or young Pooja, portrayed by Malvika Raaj in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, these young actors became household names.

There's one such child artist who cannot be forgotten. He is the Silent Sardar Ji from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. He won hearts without saying even a single word and was seen counting the stars on his fingertips. Did you know who played this memorable role and where he is now?

For those who may not know, the role of Silent Sardar Ji was played by Parzaan Dastur. Read further to know more about him.

Parzaan was just 6 years old in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

It is worth noting that when Parzaan Dastur played the role of 'Silent Sardar Ji' in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's romantic drama film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', he was just 6 years old. Despite his young age, he delivered such a memorable performance with his innocence. Parzaan is 33 years old now, and his appearance has changed over the years.

He has featured as a child artist in Bollywood films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hum Tum, Haathi Ka Anda, Parzania, Sikandar, Break Ke Baad, Zubeidaa, Mohabbatein, and others.

What is Parzaan Dastur doing now?

According to IMDb, Parzaan was last seen in 'Pocket Mummy' in 2017, where he not only acted but also contributed as a writer. Since then, he hasn't appeared in any major films or television shows. However, he made headlines in 2021 for his marriage to his girlfriend, Delna Shroff. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Parsi wedding ceremony.

Dastur is quite active on social media, where he often shares pictures and videos regarding his personal life. He has a following of 30.6K followers on Instagram.

