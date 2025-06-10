Remember Kapil Sharma's friend Chandan Prabhakar? His wife's beautiful pics will put you in awe Chandan Prabhakar, who played the character of 'Chandu Chaiwala' in 'The Kapil Sharma Show', may appear unmarried on the small screen, but he is very married in real life and now entertains audiences on social media. Know about the couple here.

New Delhi:

Comedian and actor Chandan Prabhakar, who made millions of viewers laugh with the character of 'Chandu Chaiwala' in 'The Kapil Sharma Show', may appear single and in the role of a tea seller in reel life, but in real life, he is married and a family man. Very few people know that Chandan Prabhakar has been married for 9 years and his wife Nandini Khanna is the biggest strength of his life. Moreover, she looks no less than a Bollywood beauty; she makes even the divas fail with her looks and style.

How did the two get married?

The love story of Chandan Prabhakar and Nandini Khanna is not like any film romance, but is a beautiful example of an arranged marriage. Both of them got married in the year 2015 with the consent of their family. Even though the love story of both of them started with an arranged marriage, it has now become a romantic love story. This is the reason that even though this marriage was arranged, seeing the chemistry between Chandan and Nandini, it does not seem so at all. Whenever Chandan posts pictures with his wife on social media, fans cannot stop praising the warmth and mutual understanding of their relationship.

Away from glamour, a life full of simplicity

Nandini Khanna is a housewife and prefers to stay away from the glitz of showbiz. She neither makes public appearances in the media nor is seen at film parties or award functions. This is the reason why people do not know her much, but whenever they get a glimpse of her in Chandan's posts, fans fall in love with her simplicity and beauty. Many people believe that Nandini looks no less than a film actress. The friendship of Chandan Prabhakar and Kapil Sharma is well known. Both of them met before the world of comedy, and even today, they call each other best friends. This is the reason why Kapil Sharma not only attended Chandan's wedding, but in some of his wedding photos, Kapil was seen having fun and excited.

Nandini became Lady Luck for Chandu

There was a big change in Chandan Prabhakar's professional life after marriage. After marriage, he got an important role in 'The Kapil Sharma Show', which made him famous in every household. Apart from this, he also started appearing in Punjabi films and kept entertaining the audience. Chandan has said many times in his interviews that stability and positive energy came into his life only after Nandini came. Nandini and Chandan are also parents of a daughter. Nandini is not only an ideal wife, but also a loving mother. Sometimes Chandan also shares pictures with his daughter on social media, which are very popular among the fans.

