Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SHIBASISH SARKAR Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to Mumbai hospital

The chief executive officer of the Reliance Entertainment group Shibasish Sarkar has tested positive for coronavirus, latest reports suggest. He is reportedly admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital on Satuday after complaining of fever. A source close to Sarkar informed news agency PTI about his health. “He tested positive for COVID-19. He is recovering and his fever has gone down,” the insider said.

The group CEO of content, digital and gaming at Reliance Entertainment earlier participated in a webinar where he talked about Reliance Entertainment’s two upcoming releases, Sooryavanshi and 83, which stand delayed amid the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier, Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor reported their house helps were tested positive with the virus. Soon after Karan Johar confirmed that two members of their house helps were tested positive.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage