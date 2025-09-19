Rekha, Vidya Balan and others groove to 'Kaisi Paheli Zindagani' on Shabana Azmi's 75th birthday party | Video Several videos of Shabana Azmi dancing with Rekha, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and others on 'Kaisi Paheli Zindagani' from the birthday party surfaced online, and social media users couldn't stop praising them.

New Delhi:

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who was recently seen in Netflix's series 'Dabba Cartel', turned 75 on Thursday. The actress celebrated her birthday by hosting a grand birthday party. Several notable actors from the entertainment industry, including Rekha, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and others, attended the party.

Several videos of Shabana Azmi dancing with the actresses from the event surfaced online, and social media users couldn't stop reacting to them. Actor Sanjay Kapoor and filmmaker Farah Khan took to Instagram to wish Shabana Azmi on her 75th birthday by sharing videos from the party.

Celebs wish Shabana Azmi on her 75th birthday

Sanjay Kapoor captioned his post, "Happy birthday @azmishabana18, what a fabulous evening! The OG Queens of Bollywood #Rekha @madhuridixitnene @urmilamatondkarofficial @balanvidya."

One Instagram user commented, "I love women enjoying themselves." Another added, "90s divas with the OGs." Fans were especially impressed with Rekha's dance moves, with one writing, "Rekha killed it. I love Madhuri, but in this one, she roasted her too!" The video has garnered over 1 million views, along with thousands of likes and comments since it was uploaded.

Rekha steals the show with her dance moves

In the viral clips, Rekha, Urmila, Madhuri, Vidya, and Shabana Azmi can be seen dancing together. Rekha is first spotted dancing with Madhuri, Urmila, and Vidya to the iconic song 'Kaisi Hai Paheli'. Later, she invites Shabana to dance with her, and the five ladies danced together.

Shabana Azmi dances with Javed Akhtar to 'Pretty Little Baby'

In another video, Shabana Azmi was seen dancing with her husband Javed Akhtar to Connie Francis's famous song 'Pretty Little Baby'. Sharing the video, filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, "Now thats how u turn 75!! Happy birthday @azmishabana18 may u n @javedjaduofficial always be this young."

About Shabana Azmi's work front

The 75-year-old actress was last featured in the crime drama series 'Dabba Cartel' alongside Jyotika, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Anand, and Sai Tamhankar. She will be next seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's war drama film 'Lahore1947' alongside Sunny Deol, Ali Fazal, Preity Zinta and Karan Deol in key roles.

