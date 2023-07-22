Rekha's husband died by suicide because of actor's secretary?

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST The eternal beauty, Rekha

The eternal beauty and veteran actor, Rekha has captivated millions of her fans and will keep bowling for generations to come. Rekha's love life has always remained in the spotlight over the years. Fans have often heard about her unconditional love for the megastar, Amitabh Bachchan. On several occasions, the actor has highlighted her affection for Bachchan. Her personal life has become the talk of the town yet again after her biography Rekha: The Untold Story made some shocking revelations.

Rekha's biography claims that she is in a live-in relationship with her secretary Farzana. The biography mentions that Farzana has been associated with Rekha for several years and is a perfect partner for the veteran actor. She is the only person who can enter Rekha's bedroom and even domestic help does not have access to her bedroom.

The excerpt from the biography reveals that Farzana is Rekha's consultant, friend, and supporter, and the actor cannot live without her. Some have also claimed that Farzana is Rekha's lover. The biography further claims that Farzana tightly monitors Rekha's life and her expenses and is a 'formidable gatekeeper'. The biography also claims that Farzana was the reason behind Rekha's late husband's suicide.

“Farzana controls and tightly monitors the comings and goings in Rekha’s life and household. She is a formidable gatekeeper and is said to vet each phone call and choreograph practically every minute of Rekha’s life. Rekha has clothed herself in mystique and secrecy — and it is Farzana who makes it possible for her to have such a hermetic existence," the biography reads.

For those unversed, Rekha was married to a Delhi-based businessman Mukesh Aggarwal, who died by suicide in 1990 when the actor was away in London. Aggarwal left a suicide note saying no one shall be held responsible for his death. Following the incident, the film fraternity tagged her as a 'vamp'.

Meanwhile, Rekha stunned her fans recently by featuring on Vogue Arabia. Styled by Manish Malhotra for the cover story, the 69-year-old actor looked ethereal.

