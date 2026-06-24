'Wait with faith': Ravie Dubey aka Ramayana's Lakshmana finally speaks about Namit Malhotra's epic film

New Delhi:

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana continues to be one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2026. With a star-studded cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey, anticipation around the epic adaptation has only grown stronger with every new update. Now, Ravie Dubey, who essays the role of Lakshman, has opened up about being part of the ambitious project.

Ravie Dubey talks about Ramayana

At the Himanshu Roy Legacy Awards 2026, Ravie Dubey spoke about how filmmaking continues to evolve with time and how technology is playing a major role in that transformation. "Change is the only constant. As things evolve, technical prowess increases and better techniques emerge. It's an incredible tool for Indian cinema and global cinema. We're seeing a lot of positive changes happen," he told ANI.

The conversation naturally shifted to Ramayana, the ambitious big-screen adaptation that has been generating massive buzz. Dubey, who plays Lakshman in the film, spoke about the responsibility of being associated with a story that holds such a special place in Indian culture and history.

"Bharat aur Ramyana ek dusre se alag nahi hai..they are one. As far as preparation is concerned, we will discuss that later. Yeh hamara ithihaas hai darohar hai..and the more we can work on it, the more we will try to do justice to it within our abilities. It has been an amazing experience," he said.

While the actor remained tight-lipped about the film's details, he did leave fans with a message that reflects the spirit in which the project is being made. "We are making the film with faith. You wait with faith." Watch the first look of Ramayana here:

What to expect from Ramayana?

The story of Ramayana has been retold in over 300 versions across cultures and regions worldwide. In case you are wondering how producer Namit Malhotra and filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari will tell the film, the description reads: "From visionary producer and film-maker Namit Malhotra comes RAMAYANA: PART 1, a sweeping, two-part cinematic event inspired by one of the world’s most enduring epics. Since the beginning of time, the Trinity Gods rule the three worlds; Brahma - god who creates; Vishnu - god who protects and Shiva - god who transforms. As the realms of heaven, earth edge toward chaos, the Trinity god Vishnu descends to earth in an avatar to restore balance. This time, Vishnu is reborn as RAMA (Ranbir Kapoor), a human prince destined to restore balance. Opposing him, stands the most formidable, learned, undefeatable and immortal demon king RAVANA (Yash), blessed by the Trinity themselves, driven by pride and a vengeance powerful enough to shatter the cosmos."

Adding, "Unaware of his true purpose as the only opponent destined to stand up to Ravana in a fateful cosmic design; Rama is the idol of Dharma (duty above all) and the most loved crown prince of Ayodhya, the greatest human dynasty of the time. Rama tries to build a life of quiet honor with his beloved wife Sita (Sai Pallavi) and loyal brother Lakshman (Ravie Dubey) amongst others, until a twist of fate drives him into exile and toward an inevitable clash with Ravana in a reckoning so cataclysmic, it will decide the destiny of gods and mortals."

What do we know about the cast of Ramayana?

The cast features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

When is Ramayana releasing?

Backed by Namit Malhotra and adapted for the screen by acclaimed writer Shridhar Raghavan, the film also boasts music by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

Ramayana will be released in two parts. The first instalment is scheduled to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second part is currently in production and is expected to release during Diwali 2027.

Also read: Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's film won't begin with Lord Rama's story; opening scene details revealed