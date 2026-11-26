Ravi Kishan and Akshay Kumar graced the Koffee With Karan Season 9 couch on November 25 and made several candid revelations about their lives. The 57-year-old actor-politician spoke about his acting dreams growing up and also shed light on his equation with fellow Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari, revealing that the two still prefer to avoid each other at public events. The actor recalled how they would try to stay out of each other's way whenever they spotted one another at film premieres.

Ravi Kishan on avoiding Manoj Tiwari at premieres

During the show, Ravi was asked whom he would hide from and whom he would seek out at a Bhojpuri film premiere. His answer was quick. Ravi immediately named Manoj Tiwari, recalling how both would try to avoid a face-to-face encounter.

“Manoj Tiwari. Hum dono hamesha ek dusre ko dekh ke, woh bhi chhup jaata hai, main bhi usko dekh ke chhup jaata hoon. Toh hum face to face nahi aana chahte,” he said.

Karan then put Ravi in another hypothetical situation. He asked whom the actor would save first if he were stuck in a sinking boat with Manoj Tiwari and Pawan Singh. Ravi picked Pawan and joked, “They will save Pawan. Manoj will be saved by Pawan.”

Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari's long-running rivalry

Ravi and Manoj's equation has been a talking point in the Bhojpuri film industry for years. The two were once considered arch-rivals. They have also spoken about a 13-year period during which they avoided sharing stages and crossing paths.

Their differences reportedly surfaced during the shooting of Ganga Jamuna Saraswati. The two had a disagreement over a fight sequence, with Ravi playing a goon and Manoj portraying a cop. Aamrapali Dubey had earlier recalled how an argument over who would throw the first punch reportedly brought the shoot to a halt for hours. They were at loggerheads even at a singing reality competition, where they shouted at each other. Videos of the same continue to surface on the internet even to this day. The actors eventually put their differences behind them and became friends.

Ravi Kishan and Akshay Kumar's Koffee With Karan Season 9 episode is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

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