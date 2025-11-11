Raveena Tandon to Thalapathy Vijay, celebs react to Delhi blast The blast in Delhi on Monday shocked everyone, including film stars. From Thalapathy Vijay to Raveena Tandon have reacted to the incident.

A tragic incident occurred in Delhi on Monday. A powerful explosion occurred in the evening near the Red Fort in Old Delhi. Several people are reported dead in the blast. Police are investigating every angle, including the possibility of a terrorist conspiracy.

The blast in Delhi on Monday shocked everyone, including film stars. From Thalapathy Vijay to Raveena Tandon have reacted to the incident. Let's have a look at the celeb reaction on Delhi blast here.

Raveena Tandon's post

Raveena Tandon shared a post about the Delhi blast on her Instagram story section late Monday night. She wrote, 'They're back again.' Raveena Tandon's comment suggests she is linking the blast to terrorist activity. However, the police are investigating the matter from all angles. Furthermore, she expressed condolences to the victims in a Twitter post.

In another Instagram stories, Raveena wrote, 'Condolences to all the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in Delhi blast. Horribel news.'

Thalapathy Vijay expresses grief

South actor Vijay posted on his Twitter account about the Delhi blast. 'I am deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the car bomb explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi. Many people have lost their lives. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I wish all the injured a speedy recovery,' read his X post.

Vineet Kumar Singh and Riddhima Kapoor also expressed condolences to the victims

Chhaava fame actor Vineet Kumar Singh and Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima also shared posts on Instagram expressing grief over the Delhi blast. They also expressed condolences to the victims.

