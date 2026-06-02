Raveena Tandon's brother reports Rs 25 lakh jewellery theft; family's trusted caretaker held

New Delhi:

A 47-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh from the home of actor Raveena Tandon's brother, Rajiv Tandon, after reportedly earning the family's trust over the years.

According to police, the accused, identified as Rashi Chhabria from Khar, had been looking after Raveena's elderly mother, Veena Tandon. She was recently arrested by the Juhu police in connection with the case.

Also read: How a theft call led to a Gujarat man's arrest in US over sex trafficking of minors

The alleged theft came to light in October 2025 when family members checked a safe inside the house and discovered it had been broken into. Several valuables were found missing, including gold and diamond jewellery as well as two luxury wristwatches. Police said the total value of the stolen items was estimated at around Rs 25 lakh, as per PTI.

As per the FIR, Rajiv Tandon confronted Chhabria after the missing valuables were discovered. While she initially denied any involvement, she later allegedly admitted to the theft.

Police said Chhabria returned the two missing watches but claimed that the jewellery had been handed over to an associate named Jagdish, assuring the family that it would be returned. However, despite repeated requests, the jewellery was allegedly never recovered.

In his complaint, Rajiv Tandon stated that Chhabria had known the family since 2020 through mutual contacts. Following the deaths of her husband and parents, she allegedly became close to the family and was given unrestricted access to their residence.

The complaint further stated that only family members and Chhabria had access to the second floor of the house, where the valuables were kept.

Rajiv also alleged that one of Chhabria's associates, who claimed to be a police informer, threatened to implicate him in a false narcotics case if he continued demanding the return of the missing jewellery.

Police arrested Chhabria on May 21 and produced her before a court, which remanded her to police custody until May 29. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Also read: Bollywood actress, who adopted two daughters at 20, set condition before businessman husband to accept them