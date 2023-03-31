Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannah Bhatia, Arijit Singh kick start IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannah Bhatia and Arijit Singh at IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony

Rashmika Mandhana, Tamannah Bhatia and Arijit Singh kick-started the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opening ceremony with multiple performances at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The King of melody, Arijit Singh serenaded the crowd with songs like 'Ai Mere Watan', 'Lehra Do' and 'Vande Matram'. The crowd hummed along with Arijit Singh as he sings 'Kesariya', 'Jhume Jo Pathaan', 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum', 'Ghungroo', 'Ilahi' and 'Channa Mere Aa'.

Later the stage was taken over by the gorgeous diva, Tamannah Bhatia and she performed on multiple Bollywood and regional songs. The national crush, Rashmika Madanna also joined the stage and gave a firey performance on the famous song 'Saami'. Sharing her excitement on performing live for the opening ceremony, Tamannah said, "Performing on stage is something that I have enjoyed from start of my career. In addition to that, performing for IPL, which has been through so much after COVID-19 is really very exhilarating. I will be performing with Arijit (Singh) and Rashmika (Mandhana) and I am really looking forward to it".

Both actresses hailed the most favourite Indian cricketers, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli.

Watch the amazing performances here:

