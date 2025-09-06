Rashmika Mandanna wins SIIMA 2025 award, but it’s her sparkling ring that grabs attention Rashmika Mandanna set social media abuzz at SIIMA 2025 after fans spotted a sparkling ring on her hand, sparking engagement rumours with Vijay Deverakonda.

New Delhi:

Pushpa fame actress Rashmika Mandanna has once again set social media abuzz after she was photographed arriving in Dubai for the SIIMA Awards 2025. The actress was seen wearing a sparkling ring on her finger, which sparked fresh rumours of her engagement.

For the unversed, Rashmika has been linked with Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, and her appearance has left fans curious if the two of them are finally making their relationship official.

Is Rashmika Mandanna engaged?

Several pictures and videos of Rashmika Mandanna arriving in Dubai surfaced online. In the now-viral pictures, Rashmika was seen in a casual look, dressed in a white shirt and denim. She accessorised her look with black sunglasses. In other videos, Rashmika appeared in black-coloured casuals, where a gold band ring was visible on her third finger, which is also referred to as the ring finger.

Social media reacts to Rashmika’s Dubai appearance

Social media users were quick to notice a sparkling ring on Rashmika's hand. Taking to Reddit, one user commented, "Rashmika Devarakonda?" Another user added, "Now she will be THE Rashmika Devarakonda." However, some Redditors highlighted that the ring did not look like an engagement ring. One user wrote, "That ring doesn't look like an engagement ring."

(Image Source : REDDIT)Fans on Reddit speculated about Rashmika Mandanna’s engagement, linking her to Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna bags Best Actress award at SIIMA 2025

Notably, Rashmika Mandanna won the SIIMA 2025 award in the 'Best Actress' category for her performance in the film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. This marks her fourth SIIMA award. However, her co-star Allu Arjun also bagged the SIIMA award for the same film in the 'Best Actor' category.

The 2024 film was directed by Sukumar and became an all-time blockbuster. According to Sacnilk, it has collected Rs 1,742 crore worldwide so far.

Also Read: SIIMA Awards 2025 winners' list: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna win Best Actor; Kalki 2898 AD bags Best Film