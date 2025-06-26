Rashmika Mandanna shares first glimpse of her upcoming film, makers to unveil title tomorrow Renowned actress Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle and shared the announcement poster of her next. She also promised to meet fans who guess the title of the film.

New Delhi:

South actress Rashmika Mandanna, who was recently seen in the action crime thriller film 'Kuberaa' alongside Dhanush and Nagarjuna in the lead roles, has shared some exciting news with her fans on Thursday. Taking to the Instagram handle, the Animal actress announced her upcoming untitled film with its first poster. In the poster, Rashmika can be seen in a fierce look holding a weapon in her hand.

As per the details given in the poster, the makers of the film will reveal the title of the film tomorrow, June 27, 2025, at 10.08 am. While sharing the mesmerising poster of her next film, Rashmika promises to meet fans who guess the title. The film is produced by UnFormula Films. However, the details regarding the cast, storyline and other details are not revealed by the makers yet.

Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna's post:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram story

The poster also showcases a body lying on the ground with a gun next to it, while several men appear to be coming towards her in the background, highlighting that the film will have intense action. "Hunted. Wounded. Unbroken," reads the tagline mentioned on it. Social media users were quick to react to this post and expressed their excitement on the internet. One user asked, "Is it a PAN India movie?" Another user guessed the title of the film and commented, "The Woman King".

Check the reactions here:

Work front

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in the horror comedy thriller film 'Thama' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. Apart from this, she is also a part of Sukumar's 'Pushpa: The Rampage', where she will reprise the role of Srivali alongside South superstar Allu Arjun in the lead roles.

