Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda share dreamy sangeet photos with heartfelt captions | See pics

New Delhi:

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda married on February 26 in Udaipur, surrounded by family and close friends. They shared wedding photos on social media. Today, Tuesday, Rashmika and Vijay posted photos from their sangeet ceremony on Instagram, along with emotional messages for each other.

Rashmika Mandanna posted several photos from her sangeet ceremony on Tuesday. In these photos, she was seen dancing with Vijay. Rashmika also gave a special dance performance on stage. Family members had also prepared dance performances for the couple. All these beautiful moments were captured in the photos shared by Rashmika.

Rashmika Mandanna's caption

Rashmika shared a message along with these photos. She wrote, 'The night filled with love, tears of joy, laughter, music, singing, glitters and us dancing through the night. It was really the most fun night ever!! From Vijju and I wanting to surprise each other..

to family wanting to surprise us.. to being fully excited and surprised to see our families dance so freely and so so well! The night Vijay and I danced as one, surrounded by the love of our families and friends!'

Vijay also shared photos from the sangeet ceremony

In addition to Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda also posted photos from the sangeet ceremony on his Instagram. He also wrote a loving message. He wrote, The night of our sangeet ceremony. An evening spent laughing until we cried. Our feet ached from dancing. Our eyes filled with tears from everyone's emotional words and surprises. It was a wonderful evening filled with beautiful people.

Rashmika danced with her brother-in-law

Rashmika not only danced with Vijay, but she also danced with her brother-in-law and family. Family members also performed at Vijay and Rashmika's sangeet ceremony, which made the couple very emotional.

After the wedding, Vijay and Rashmika will also be seen together on the big screen. They are starring together in the film Raanabaali, which will be released soon.

