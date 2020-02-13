Rashami Desai Birthday Special: Top romantic Bhojpuri songs of Bigg Boss 13 contestant

Rashami Desai's top Bhojpuri songs

Rashami Desai, who is currently being seen in Bigg Boss 13 has turned a year older today. Rashami, who shot to fame with her character of Tapasya in Uttaran has emerged to be one of the strongest contenders of the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actress got her first break in Ravan on Zee TV followed by Sony TV's Meet Mila De Rabba. She later went on to feature in shows such as Nach Baliye 7, Comedy Circus, Maha Sangram, Zara Nachke Dikha, Crime Patrol, Big Money, Kitchen Champion Season 2, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala and Jhalak Dikhhla Ja.

Rashami also did a show Dil Se Dil Tak, in which she was paired opposite her Bigg Boss 13 competitor Sidharth Shukla.

Besides establishing herself as a prominent TV actress, Rashami has also done regional films. Rashami has featured in Assamese, Hindi and Gujarati movies but her work is primarily in Bhojpuri cinema. She made her debut in Bhojpuri cinema with Balma Bada Nadaan in 2004 and went on to do movies such as Hum Balbrahma Chaari Tu Kanya Kumari, Nadiya Ke Teer, Kable Aayee Bahaar, Dulha Babu, Hum Hayeen Gawaar, Umariya Kaili Tohre Naam.

Here we have compiled some popular Bhojpuri songs featuring Rashami. This will definitely make her fans go nostalgic as they will get glimpses of Rashami during her early days.

Chala Nadiya Kinare Chali

Featuring Bhojpuri megastar Ravi Kishan along with Rashami, the song was from the film Lakhon Mein Ek Hamar Bhauji. Sung by Udit Narayan and Pamela Jain, music was composed by Babli.

Jiyab Hum Sathe Sathe

Jiyab Hum Sathe Sathe is from the film Hum Hayeen Ganwaar. In the song, Rashami can be seen romancing Vinay Anand. The song has been sung by Udit Narayan and Sapna Sargam.



Pyar Se Duniya

This romantic song is from the film Hum Balbrahma Chaari Tu Kanya Kumari. Music of Pyar Se Duniya track is composed by Rajesh Gupta and lyrics are by Vinay Bihari.

Vardi Pehin Ke Bhaila

Vardi Pahin Ke Bhaila features Rashami and Vinay Anand. Sung by Kalpana, the music was composed by K. Ratnesh. The song was from the hit Bhojpuri film Kangna Khanke Piya Ke Angna.



Bole Hothvaan Ke Laali

Sung by Deepa Narayan Jha, Nikhil Vinay, Vinay Bihari and Anand D. Gahvaraj, the song is from Kab Hoyee Gawna Hamaar.



Chadal Jawaani Rasgulla

Chadal Jawaani Rasgulla is sung by Kalpana and music is by Dhananjay Mishra. The track is from the movie Balma Bada Naadan.



Kab Hoyee Biyaah Gavanvan

Kab Hoyee Biyaah Gavanvan is sung by Poornima and has been composed by Rajesh Gupta. The song is from the film Hum Balbrahma Chaari Tu Kanya Kumari.



Dhan Kuto Dulha

Not only romantic songs but Rashami also featured in wedding songs. Here's one.