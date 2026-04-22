Rare throwback photo shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lovingly gazing at newborn Aaradhya Bachchan

New Delhi:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on Tuesday, was seen patiently waiting at the airport to receive her daughter, who was returning from a school trip. Upon spotting her mother, Aaradhya happily rushed towards her. She was later seen clicking photos with her friends from school, courtesy of her mother. The heartfelt video has been going viral. As Aishwarya and Aaradhya's clip continues to trend online, we go back in time and bring to you the first-ever photo that Aishwarya posed on her Instagram profile, featuring her newborn daughter.

Aishwarya Rai's rare photo with newborn Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her Instagram debut in 2018. She used a grid format, quite popular back then, to post a photo of her experiencing motherhood for the first time. In the picture, she was gently seen adoring newborn Aaradhya, cradled safely in her arms. She posed the story with the caption: "And I was born...again." Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYA RAI)Rare throwback photo of Aishwarya and Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai recently went to receive Aaradhya at the airport

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently spotted at the airport, not as a star, but simply as a mom waiting for her daughter. Dressed in an easy, oversized white shirt and blue denims, she stood quietly among other parents - no fuss, no entourage, just blending into a very everyday moment.

The instant she caught sight of Aaradhya Bachchan, her reaction was instinctive. As many parents would, she quickly pulled out her phone, ready to capture her daughter’s arrival. It wasn’t staged or dramatic - just a small, genuine impulse to hold on to a happy moment.

Aaradhya walked out with her friends, and the second she noticed her mother, her face lit up. That brief, unfiltered shift - from surprise to pure joy - is what’s making the video resonate with so many people. Aishwarya recording it only makes it feel more real and relatable. Watch the video here:

Online, the response has been overwhelmingly warm. Many have praised Aishwarya for being such a hands-on, grounded parent, while others appreciated how normal the moment felt. For a brief few seconds, it wasn’t about celebrity at all - just a mother and daughter sharing a simple, happy reunion.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyan Selvan films.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai shares family portraits with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya on 19th wedding anniversary