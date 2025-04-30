Rapper Badshah booked by Punjab Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments | Check details The complainant has accused singer Badshah of using words like 'church' and 'Bible' in a disrespectful manner in his latest song, Velvet Flow. According to Station House Officer Gurvinder Singh, an FIR was filed on Tuesday at the Qila Lal Singh police station under relevant sections.

The Punjab Police on Wednesday booked rapper Badshah following a complaint alleging that his new song has hurt the sentiments of the Christian community. The police said that a case was registered in Batala after the complaint was filed by Emanual Masih, who represented the Global Christian Action Committee.

The complainant has accused singer Badshah of using words like 'church' and 'Bible' in a disrespectful manner in his latest song, Velvet Flow. According to Station House Officer Gurvinder Singh, an FIR was filed on Tuesday at the Qila Lal Singh police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community. In response to the controversy, a protest was also held on Tuesday in Batala, located in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

Badshah's latest song

For the unversed, the rapper released his latest song, 'Velvet Flow', on April 11, 2025. The official music video was uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Badshah and has garnered over eight lakh views on the online video sharing platform YouTube.

About Badshah

Badshah made his debut with the song 'DJ Waley Babu' featuring Aastha Gill in 2018. It is significant to note that this song was ranked number one on the Indian iTunes charts within 24 hours of its release. The 39-year-old Indian rapper and singer Badshah made his acting debut with 2019's film Khandani Shafakhana. The Bollywood film also features Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles. The comedy-drama film was written by Gautam Mehra and directed by Shilpi Dasgupta. He is best known for his work in several Bollywood films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sultan, Kapoor & Sons and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

