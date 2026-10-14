Ranvir Shorey receives death threats after remarks on CJP protest, Mumbai Police responds

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey has allegedly received threatening emails following his comments on the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) street protest. The Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to share screenshots of the emails and alert cybercrime authorities and Mumbai Police.

The screenshots showed the sender using abusive language and allegedly claiming to be tracking Shorey's location and movements. In a separate post, the actor also thanked Mumbai Police for reaching out to him.

Ranvir Shorey files police complaint after receiving death threats via email

On Tuesday, Ranvir Shorey took to his X handle to confirm that he had lodged a formal police complaint over the threatening emails. In his post, the actor wrote, "Official complaint has been filed. Now it’s over to @MumbaiPolice. Thanks to everyone who has shown concern. " Take a look below:

(Image Source : X: RANVIR SHOREY)Screengrab taken from Ranvir Shorey's X handle.

Earlier, the actor had shared screenshots of emails that allegedly contained abusive language and threats of violence. One of the emails allegedly read, "The advantage we have is that we know where you are and how you move. We will strike when the time is right." The message also added, "Let's put him on the watch list." Take a look below:

(Image Source : X: RANVIR SHOREY)Screengrab taken from Ranvir Shorey's X handle.

However, the identities and motives of the individuals who sent the emails to the actor have not been confirmed. This development has since sparked discussions online, with internet users expressing concern about the actor's safety.

For the unversed, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) had organised a street protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Imran Khan was among those detained during a separate protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan on October 11, 2026.

Ranvir Shorey's work front

On the work front, Ranvir Shorey was last seen in Prime Video's show The Pyramid Scheme, which also stars Paramvir Cheema, Smita Bansal and Alfia Jafry in key roles. He will next be seen in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, which is scheduled to hit theatres on March 5, 2027. The sequel to the 2006 cult classic Khosla Ka Ghosla also features Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Pravin Dabas in pivotal roles.

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