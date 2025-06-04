Ranveer Singh to Allu Arjun, celebs react to Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifting IPL 2025 trophy Several celebrities from the entertainment industry have congratulated Virat Kohli and Team RCB for the historic win in IPL 2025 and shared their heartfelt messages on their social media handles. Have a look at the reactions here.

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have finally carved their name in the history of IPL after defeating Punjab Kings in the final match of the IPL 2025 held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli broke down in tears as soon as RCB won the match, beating Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings by six runs.

Several celebrities from the entertainment industry, including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Pushpa fame actor Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, and Rashmika Mandanna, among others, took to social media to celebrate Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) thrilling win in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Take a look at how these prominent celebrities responded to RCB's big moment.

Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle and shared a screengrab of Virat Kohli and South African cricketer AB de Villiers' reaction after RCB's win. He wrote, "This is everything," also adding a teary-eyed emoji.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Ranveer Singh's Instagram story

Allu Arjun

South superstar Allu Arjun shared an adorable video of his son Ayaan getting emotional after RCB's win over PBKS in the IPL 2025 final.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Allu Arjun's Instagram story

He also shared a picture of the winning celebration done by the RCB team. He wrote, "THE WAIT IS OVER - Ee sala cup namde! At Last! We've been waiting for this day for 18 years. A big, big congratulations to RCB."

Kartik Aaryan

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor Kartik Aaryan congratulated Virat Kohli for this historic win in IPL history through his Instagram story. He wrote, "Finally Jersey No 18 After 18 years GOAT."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Kartik Aaryan's Instagram story

Vicky Kaushal

Chhaava actor Vicky Kaushal shared a photo collage which includes Virat Kohli's reaction after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the trophy for the first time in 18 years of IPL. He wrote, "To the man who's given everything to the sport... this was long due! @viratkohli #18."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story

Ajay Devgn

Raid 2 actor Ajay Devgn congratulated Virat Kohli and his team for winning the IPL 2025 trophy. While sharing a winning post by RCB, he wrote, "Been watching and cheering for years...finally RCB has made history. Congratulations @viratkohli and the entire team @royalchallengersbengaluru."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Ajay Devgn's Instagram story

Rashmika Mandanna

The Pushpa actor, Rashmika Mandanna, took to her Instagram story and shared a heartfelt note, "It smells like victory in here #RCB."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screenshot of Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram story

Moreover, Virat Kohli's wife, actress Anushka Sharma, was also present at the stadium to support her husband and the RCB team. As soon as RCB defeated PBKS by six runs, Kohli met her for a special celebration. Several videos of the couple sharing a heartfelt hug surfaced online.

