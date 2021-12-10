Ranveer Singh starrer film 83 in legal troubles, cheating complaint filed against producers

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH 83 the film

A United Arab Emirates-based finance company has filed a cheating complaint before a magistrate's court here against the makers of the upcoming Bollywood film "83". Future Resource FZE has moved the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate's court, seeking action against the makers of the film under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Among others, the complaint named Vibri Media and its directors. The complaint, filed through advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, claimed that the accused produced the film "83" and made plans to cheat the complainant of its rights in the film.

Directors of Vibri Media submitted "manipulated and exaggerated" business plans and profit and loss projections for the period starting from April 2012 till March 2020 and induced the complainant company to invest over Rs 15.

90 crore, the complaint alleged.

The matter is yet to come up for hearing.

The cricket-drama, directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan, chronicles India's win under Kapil Dev's captainship, when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983. Ranveer Singh steps into the shoes of Kapil Dev. Singh’s actor wife Deepika Padukone essays the role of Romi, Kapil's wife in “83”.

Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree round out the cast of the film.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, “83” will arrive in cinema halls on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Kamal Haasan's Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios have joined hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu version of “83”.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kichcha Sudeepa’s production will present the Malayalam and Kannada version.