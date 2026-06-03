Ranveer Singh sends legal notice to FWICE over 'non-cooperation directive' in Don 3 row: Reports

New Delhi:

The controversy surrounding Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 has escalated further this week after actor Ranveer Singh reportedly approached the court against a non-cooperation directive issued by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

According to a report by India Today, FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit said the federation has received a legal notice from the Dhurandhar actor. Confirming the development, he added that the film body has decided to hold another press conference in Mumbai later today to address the situation.

For the unversed, in May 2026, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) against Ranveer Singh over his reported last-minute withdrawal from Farhan Akhtar's upcoming action thriller Don 3.

In an official press release shared by ANI, FWICE stated that it has taken "serious cognizance" of a complaint forwarded by the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) regarding Ranveer Singh's alleged exit from the project. The complaint was reportedly filed by Farhan Akhtar on April 11, 2026, after which the matter was referred to FWICE for further action.

The statement read, "Considering the conduct displayed towards the Federation and the stakeholders associated with the project, the office of FWICE have resolved to issue a Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) against Mr. Ranveer Singh."

Whereas Dhurandhar actor Ranveer Singh responded to the film body through an email. Reacting to the matter, Singh's spokesperson shared, "Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect. While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance."

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