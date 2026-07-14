Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar disappoints in Japan despite Rs 3,100 crore worldwide box office haul

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar franchise has achieved tremendous success at the box office. Together, the two films have grossed over Rs 3,100 crore worldwide. However, the franchise's debut in Japan, where Dhurandhar 2 was released on July 10, has been disappointing.

You may be surprised to learn how many viewers the spy thriller attracted on its opening day.

Dhurandhar attracts only 900 viewers in Japan

Dhurandhar 2 drew only 900 viewers on its opening day. The big-budget action drama was released across around 80 screens in Japan on July 10. However, according to trade reports, the film failed to make it to Japan's top 25 films on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

On the day of its release, 449 tickets had been sold across 57 locations by 2 pm. Collections did not improve significantly during the remainder of the day, with total ticket sales reaching only 900 across around 80 locations. Despite extensive promotions ahead of its Japan release, the film failed to make an impact at the box office.

RRR holds the record for the biggest opening for an Indian film in Japan

Dhurandhar 2 also had a disappointing first three days in Japan, failing to secure a place among the top 10 Indian films with the highest opening-day footfall in the country. Previously, Pushpa 2 had also missed out on the top 10 list.

At present, RRR holds the record for the biggest opening for an Indian film in Japan, drawing 8,230 viewers on its opening day. It is followed by Saaho, Kalki 2898 AD, Pathaan, Salaar, Jawan, Rangasthalam, Devara, Baahubali 2 and Tiger 3.

Dhurandhar 2 becomes India's second-biggest film

Back home, the film has enjoyed a phenomenal run at the box office. Dhurandhar 2 has become India's second-highest-grossing film, behind only Dangal. The first instalment, Dhurandhar, was released in December 2025 and emerged as a blockbuster. Together, the two films have grossed over Rs 3,100 crore worldwide.

About Dhurandhar

The Dhurandhar franchise is written and directed by Aditya Dhar. The films star Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor and others.

Also Read: Arijit Singh and Ranveer Singh's elite collaborations deserve a revisit, here's our ranking