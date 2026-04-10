Ranveer Singh reflects on his journey with Dhurandhar makeup artist Preetisheel: 'Grateful for every moment'

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh, who won the hearts of many with his performance in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, recently heaped praise on the film's makeup artist, Preetisheel. Reflecting on his journey with her, he mentioned their collaborations on previous projects such as Bajirao from Bajirao Mastani, Alauddin Khilji from Padmaavat, and now Dhurandhar's Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari.

For the unversed, Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar has been praising the cast and crew members of the film for their hard work. He recently lauded makeup artist Preetisheel and her team for their extraordinary work in creating character designs across both parts.

Ranveer Singh looks back on his journey with Dhurandhar makeup artist Preetisheel

Quote-tweeting Aditya Dhar’s X post about Preetisheel, Ranveer Singh wrote, "From Bajirao to Khilji to Jaskirat/Hamza. What a journey we have had!" He called Preetisheel a "pillar of Dhurandhar and an icon of our industry." Expressing his gratitude, Ranveer added, "Grateful for every moment collaborating with you! Chardi Kala!"

What did Aditya Dhar say about Dhurandhar makeup artist Preetisheel?

Earlier on Thursday, filmmaker Aditya Dhar lauded Preetisheel by writing a lengthy note on his X handle (formerly Twitter). He started his note with, "Here’s to Preetisheel, my Sardarni sister from Pathankot. Mera Sher. When I first heard her name, I’ll be honest, I was hesitant. There were all these opinions floating around, “she’s arrogant,” “she’s too expensive,” “she only does prestige projects.” And then I met her. In that one meeting, all of it just fell apart. It reminded me of something I’ve learned the hard way in this industry, never build your truth on borrowed opinions. More often than not, they come from a place that has nothing to do with the person you’re about to meet."

He further said Preetisheel is not just an artist of extraordinary ability but a deeply warm, grounded and fiercely loving human being. Dhar wrote, "What I found in Preeti was not just an artist of extraordinary ability but a deeply warm, grounded and fiercely loving human being. The laughter we shared in the middle of madness, the long conversations about life, the endless hours spent obsessing over every character, those are memories I will carry with me for the rest of my life."

Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, had its worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026, with paid previews on March 18, 2026.

Also Read: 'No complaints': Aditya Dhar reflects on Dhurandhar makeup artist Preetisheel Singh's long hours on sets