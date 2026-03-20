Ranveer Singh recreates Akshaye Khanna's Fa9la moment from Dhurandhar; did he do it better?

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has finally been released, and fans can't keep calm. The smallest of updates about the film is leaving fans elated. A special screening for Dhurandhar Part 2 was hosted for the star cast and makers, and Ranveer was seen channelling his inner Rehman Dakait for the film. A video of him grooving to the viral Fa9la track is going viral on the web.

Ranveer Singh hops onto the Fa9la trend

Ranveer Singh, at the screening for Dhurandhar Part 2, was seen dancing to Flipperachi's Fa9la with the cast members and crew present. He recreated Akshaye Khanna's steps as is, while bringing his own twist to it. The clip went viral in no time, and fans have been comparing it to Akshaye ever since. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna's entry in Fa9la was the talk of the town when Dhurandhar released on December 5, 2025. From the actor's swag to hook steps, fans called it 'perfection'. Reportedly, the actor improvised the steps himself. Watch it here:

Danish Pandor exclusive on Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar The Revenge

While Dhurandhar Part 2 is now out, Danish Pandor had exclusively spoken to India TV during Dhurandhar's release in December and told us about what lies ahead for his character Uzair Baloch. When asked directly about Uzair’s future in the sequel, Danish smiled and told us, “Ab kya hoga? March 19 ko khulasa hoga (What happens will be revealed on March 19).” Making it clear that he has no intention of revealing more, he added, “Agar maine itni si bhi cheez bata di, excitement chala jaata hain (Excitement will fade if I reveal anything about the film).”

How much did Dhurandhar The Revenge earn on Day 1?

On Day 1, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge opened with a net collection of Rs 102.55 crore across 21,728 shows. With this, its total gross stands at Rs 172.63 crore, while the overall net collection has reached Rs 145.55 crore so far.

Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge songs: Eagle-eyed fans notice hidden SRK track in Ranveer Singh's film