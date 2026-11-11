Ranveer Singh's maternal grandfather dies on Diwali; latter's cousin shares emotional post

Ranveer Singh's family is mourning the loss of his maternal grandfather, Dr Ram Hingorani, who passed away at the age of 96. He breathed his last on Diwali during Lakshmi Puja. The family has been remembering him through heartfelt messages and pictures, celebrating his life and the memories he left behind.

Ranveer Singh's cousin shares emotional note

Ranveer's maternal cousin, Saumya Hingorani, confirmed the news through an Instagram post. She shared several pictures and videos of Dr Ram along with a heartfelt note remembering her grandfather.

She wrote, “96 years young. A glorious life to be celebrated, not mourned. My Dadu, Dr Ram, peacefully left us on Diwali to go home to my Dadi. He couldn’t have picked a more auspicious time – the golden hour of the day, during Lakshmi Puja. I bet the two of them are in their chairs sipping on a crisp whiskey, enjoying watching us together. Thank you for being the best Dadu in the world. Thank you for giving us everything. Save a scoop of icecream for me. Until we dance again. Hari Om.” Ranveer is yet to share a public statement about his grandfather's passing.

In 2023, during the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer posted a video of himself dancing with his grandfather to the song 'What Jhumka?'. A year later, he shared a picture of Dr Ram after he stepped out to vote during the Lok Sabha elections. The actor praised his grandfather's enthusiasm for voting and wrote, “93 yrs old. 93°F outside. But he voted. He’s a voter! My Rockstar Nana #EveryVoteCounts.”

Ranveer Singh's emotional tribute to his grandmother

Ranveer's maternal grandmother passed away in 2018. The actor had paid tribute to her while accepting the Best Actor trophy for Padmaavat at the Screen Awards that year.

During his acceptance speech, he recalled speaking to his sister on his grandmother's last day. He said, “I would like to dedicate this award to my grandma, my nani. I lost my grandma this year. I remember on her last day, my sister was with her. I called her and asked her, ‘How is grandma? What is she doing?’ She said that she is sitting on the terrace and watching ‘Khali Bali’ which she does every day at breakfast time. And in the next phone call, I got to know that that was the last thing she did. So, grandma, I know you are beaming down on me today. I love you and I miss you. And this one is for you.”

Work-wise, Ranveer was last seen in the two-part Dhurandhar films, which earned Rs 3000 crore at the box office. He is now preparing for his next project, Pralay, which is being directed by Hansal Mehta's son, Jai Mehta.

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