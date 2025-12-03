Bengaluru advocate files complaint against Ranveer Singh for 'hurting religious sentiments' in Kantara row Ranveer Singh has landed in controversy after a Bengaluru-based advocate filed a formal complaint accusing the actor of hurting religious sentiments. The Dhurandhar actor hurt religious sentiments by calling Daiva "a female ghost".

Ranveer Singh has landed in yet another legal soup after Bengaluru-based advocate Prashanth Metal filed a complaint, accusing the Dhurandhar actor of hurting religious sentiments by allegedly mocking the sacred Daiva (Bhoota Kola) tradition portrayed in the film Kantara, police said on Wednesday.

A senior officer at the High Grounds police station confirmed that no FIR has been registered yet.

The complaint, filed by Metal, refers to news reports and video clips circulating on social media. According to him, Ranveer, referring to Daiva as a "female ghost" at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 28, amounted to openly mocking and insulting the revered Daiva tradition.

In his submission, Metal wrote, "I am filing this complaint to bring to your immediate attention the illegal and offensive actions of Bollywood actor Mr Ranveer Singh, which have deeply hurt my religious sentiments and the sentiments of millions of Hindus, particularly the Tulu-speaking community of Karnataka.” He has urged the police to lodge an FIR against Ranveer for allegedly insulting the Daiva practice and hurting Hindu religious beliefs.

The complaint invokes Sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 302 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), and 196 (promoting enmity between groups based on religion, race, language or place of birth) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

This is the second formal complaint filed against Ranveer Singh on the Kantara controversy. Previously, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) on December 1 filed a complaint against the actor for calling Chamundi Daiva, revered by the Kotitulu community, a "female ghost". HJS representatives Pramod Tuyekar and Dilip Shetye submitted a memorandum to Panaji police station sub-inspector Sahin Shetye seeking the registration of the offence under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

In a video going viral from IFFI Goa, Ranveer Singh spoke to Rishab Shetty seated in the audience and told him, "I watched Kantara Chapter 1 in theatres, and Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost (Chamundi daiva) enters your body that shot was amazing." He then went on to imitate the scene in which Chamundi Daiva possesses Rishab's character from the film. Watch the video here:

After the controversy snowballed, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram story on December 2 and reacted to the Kantara row. He said, "My intention was to highlight Rishab’s incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise (sic)."

Ranveer Singh and his team are yet to react to the second complaint filed against him in the Kantara row.

