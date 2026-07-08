Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor's electrifying dance to Himesh Reshammiya's Kitne Armaan is pure vibe | Video

New Delhi:

Arjun Kapoor's sister and Boney Kapoor's daughter, Anshula Kapoor, married her longtime boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar, in an intimate ceremony on July 6, 2026. The couple wrapped up their wedding celebrations with a grand reception in Mumbai on Tuesday (July 7).

Soon after the event, videos and pictures from the star-studded reception surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse of the celebrations, with Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor dancing to Himesh Reshammiya's live performance emerging as one of the biggest highlights.

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor dance to Himesh Reshammiya's song Kitne Armaan

One of the most talked-about moments from the reception featured Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor dancing to Himesh Reshammiya's hit songs while the singer performed live. For the unversed, the duo shared screen space in the 2014 film Gunday, which also featured Priyanka Chopra.

Himesh Reshammiya performs live at Anshula Kapoor's wedding reception

Himesh Reshammiya's live performance turned out to be one of the highlights of the evening. Videos from the reception showed him performing his popular songs Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Jhalak Dikhla Ja. In the videos, the newlyweds were seen enjoying the performance.

Alia Bhatt, Orry and celebrities attended the wedding reception

Orry shared several inside pictures from the reception on social media. Among the photos were cheerful moments with Alia Bhatt, Khushi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya. Alia was also seen posing with Orry in one of the photographs that drew attention online.

The reception was attended by members of the Kapoor family, including Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. Other celebrities present included Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Atlee, Shabana Azmi, Himesh Reshammiya, Jackky Bhagnani, Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza.

About Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar first met through a dating application. After which they started dating each other and then got engaged on October 2, 2025. For the unversed, Anshula Kapoor is a digital creator and has appeared in Karan Johar's show The Traitors in 2025.

On the other hand, Rohan Thakkar is a copywriter and social media marketing expert. He completed his graduation in advertising and marketing from Flames University, Pune. He completed his higher education in screenplay writing from the New York Film Academy in the year 2013.

Also Read: Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar host grand wedding reception; Rajat Sharma, Varun Dhawan, among guests