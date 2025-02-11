Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and others summoned by NCW over derogatory remarks

Follow us on Image Source : X NCW summons Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina for hearing on February 17

The National Commission for Women has summoned Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and others amid India's Got Latest controversy and has expressed strong concerns over the derogatory and racist comments reportedly made by YouTubers. The disrespectful and inappropriate comments made by content creators including Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show's producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra, have drawn significant attention from the Commission.

Hearing is on February 17

'Particularly in a society that values equality and respect for one another, these remarks, which have provoked intense public indignation, violate the dignity and respect that every person is entitled to,' read NCW's letter. A hearing has been set up to discuss the content providers' contentious statement on India's Got Latent, per the directives of NCW Chairperson Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar. The hearing will be held at the NCW office in New Delhi on February 17, 2025, at 12:00 pm.

The controversial episode was taken down from YouTube

This has come after the social media influencers and YouTubers came under the radar of netizens, politicians and celebrities over an inappropriate joke made by Allahbadia on the show. The controversial episode was removed from YouTube on Monday night after much backlash. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed YouTube to remove the video after complaints about allegedly offensive language. Considering the ongoing controversy, the show’s producers deleted the much-talked-about episode.

Ranveer posted and apology video

After brutal trolling, Ranveer even posted an apology video on X stating that the joke was a lapse of judgement. He even said that comedy is not his forte and he would like to apologise for the same. However, the other two booked under the same office, Samay and Apoorva have not yet reacted to the controversy.

What is the India's Got Latent Controversy?

During the latest episode, Ranveer Allahbadia posed an inappropriate question to a contestant, sparking controversy on social media. The YouTuber was trolled on X for his inappropriate line of questioning. Moreover, social media users urged Ashwini Vaishnaw, the minister of information and broadcasting, to take strict action against the three. While one user bemoaned the deteriorating standards of humour, another cautioned that such content might have a detrimental effect on young listeners.

