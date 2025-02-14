Ranveer Allahbadia moves to SC over multiple FIRs following controversial joke at India's Got Latent

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Ranveer Allahbadia

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as "BeerBiceps," has approached the Supreme Court of India seeking relief from multiple FIRs filed against him in connection with controversial remarks made during a now-deleted YouTube reality show, India's Got Latent. The FIRs were lodged in various states across the country, leading Allahbadia to petition for the consolidation of these cases into one.

In his petition, Allahbadia, represented by lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud, also sought anticipatory bail, fearing arrest by the Guwahati police, who had already issued summons for him and others involved in the show. The controversy erupted after Allahbadia, a popular content creator, made certain statements on the India’s Got Latent show, hosted by comedian Samay Raina, that sparked outrage and led to complaints being filed against him.

During the proceedings, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, who was briefed about the petition, informed Allahbadia's legal team that the case would be listed for hearing soon. The petitioners had requested an urgent hearing, but Justice Khanna clarified that a date had already been assigned for the matter and advised the legal team to approach the court registry for further details on the timeline.

The move to consolidate the FIRs follows concerns that Allahbadia would face multiple legal proceedings across different jurisdictions, potentially complicating the legal process. His legal team argues that hearing the cases together would streamline the process and ensure fair treatment for the accused.

The controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent and its participants has garnered significant attention, particularly in light of the social media and mainstream media scrutiny of public figures like Allahbadia. The outcome of this petition could have important implications for how such cases are handled in the future.

As of now, the Supreme Court has yet to schedule a specific date for the hearing, but the case remains one to watch as it could set a precedent for dealing with similar incidents involving online content creators and public figures.