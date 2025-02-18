Ranveer Allahbadia case: Supreme Court comes down heavily on YouTuber, here's what top court said The Supreme Court has reprimanded YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia for making indecent and objectionable comments on Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent'.

The Supreme Court reprimanded YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia for making indecent and objectionable comments on Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent'. The apex court questioned the YouTuber in this regard and said that society has some values.

'He spewed out his mind's filth on the show,' SC

The Supreme Court has reprimanded Ranveer for making objectionable comments on the show. The court has said that he has filth in his mind, which was spewed out on the YouTube show. SC asked, 'What are the values ​​of society? What are these parameters, do you even know'. The Supreme Court asked the influencer lawyer, 'Society has some self-developed values. You need to respect them.

'No freedom to speak anything against the norms of society,' SC

In the context of this case, the Supreme Court told Ranveer that in the name of freedom of expression, no one is allowed to speak anything against the norms of society.

'What are the parameters of obscenity and vulgarity?' asks apex court

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made objectionable and indecent remarks about family and parents in Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent'. He had participated in this show as a guest. The Supreme Court expressed displeasure over his obscene comment. The Supreme Court asked Allahbadia's lawyer 'what are the parameters of obscenity and vulgarity'?

SC: 'Such behaviour should be condemned'

If a person thinks that he is so popular, just because of this, can he speak any kind of words? Can he take the whole society lightly? Is there anyone on earth who would like this language? On Allahbadia's comment, the Supreme Court said that there is something very dirty in his mind, which has been spewed out.

The court said this on the argument of receiving threats

On this matter, Ranveer's lawyer said that he is receiving threats. On this, Justice Suryakant said that if you can get cheap publicity by using abusive language, then this person (who has threatened the petitioner) is also getting publicity by threatening.

