Ranveer Allahbadia apologises again over IGL controversy, says 'people invading my mother's clinic'

Amid the India’s Got Latent row, podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia revealed that he had been getting death threats and that he is cooperating with the police.

'I am genuinely sorry', says Ranveer in a statement

"My team and I are cooperating with the police and all other authorities. I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry... People have invaded my mother's clinic posing as patients. I'm feeling scared and I don't know what to do. I'm not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India."